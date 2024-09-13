Millionaires He is again having very bad luck due to injuries, and the Coach Alberto Gamero He still hasn’t put together his ideal eleven because he always has at least one starter in the infirmary. Not only Radamel Falcao Garcia the game against Equidad is lost, three players would not be in Techo.

The capital team is going through a difficult time due to injuries. Last Sunday, Radamel Falcao Garcia He injured one of his calves and had to withdraw from the match against Once Caldas.

Radamel Falcao Garcia Photo:Taken from the broadcast of Win Sports + and @MillosFCOficial

Medical examinations showed that the ‘Tiger’ of Santa Marta will not be available for at least four weeks. “After receiving the results of the diagnostic tests, Radamel Falcao García suffered a myotendinous injury to the medial gastrocnemius muscle of his right leg. He is already undergoing rehabilitation,” the club said.

Three doubts for Gamero

He is not the only ‘soldier’ ​​who would lose Gamero to play against Equidad this Sunday. Danovis Banguero He had a health problem and was absent from the last training sessions, his presence in Bogota not safe.

“Millonarios FC informs that the player Danovis Banguero presented an infectious condition that prevents him from being in training. The player is already undergoing the respective medical treatment,” explained the Ambassador team in an official statement.

Millionaires vs. National. Photo:Nestor Gomez / THE TIME

Another who is almost ruled out for the duel against the insurers is the goalkeeper Ivan Arboledawho was a starter against Once due to the absence of Alvaro Montero and finished the game with a sore spot.

“Iván Arboleda suffered a bruise on his right shoulder with associated tendon injuries in last Sunday’s match against Once Caldas. He has already begun his rehabilitation process,” Millonarios said.

The left-back also entered the infirmary Jhoan Hernandez which was discarded by Gamero himself due to a problem with his left foot. “Jhoan Hernández suffered a fracture of the scaphoid bone in his left foot and will undergo surgery in the coming days.”

