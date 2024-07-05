He Cadet of the Heroic Naval Military School of the Navy (SEMAR)who died after jumping from an Institution helicopter when his parachute did not open, He was going to graduate as a parachutist with his jump, as was announced in publications made through social networks.

Family and friends of the cadet identified as Emmanuel Velázquez said their last goodbye to the young man, who unfortunately lost his life instantly.

According to information released unofficially, the tragic event occurred during a graduation event in Champoton, Campecheon July 1 of this year.

Publications made on social networks such as Facebook, mention that It was the cadet’s fifth jumpwith which he would finally graduate as a parachutist. However, other versions indicate that it was only a test.

During the exercise, the cadet jumped out of the helicopter and his device did not open, causing him to crash into the ground at high speed and lose his life instantly.

In a video recorded by people who were on the ground, which was later shared on social media, you can see the moment when a group of seven cadets from the Heroic Naval Military School jump out of the helicopter one by one, and each of the parachutes open, except for that of cadet Velázquez who apparently did not manage to catch on.

A photo of the cadet was posted on Facebook with an emotional message from members of the War Band of the Heroic Naval Military Schoolwhere they express their regret for the death.

“RIP Cadet Velazquez

Boy wings of steel

Your uncles from the HENM War Band.

“We are sad to hear you are gone,” reads the text accompanying the image.

On the other hand, Facebook user Fernando Sansores López, who mentions being the father of a HENM cadet, expressed to the SEMAR their repudiation, rejection and condemnation of the leak and dissemination of the video in which the cadet lost his life and asked the authorities to remove the material from social networks.

“We were supporting the parents who were there at the time, watching with excitement, anguish, fear, and a series of mixed feelings, the first jump of their children, PRAYING to GOD that they would reach the ground safely.

You have no idea how much pain you feel as a father, hearing the heartbreaking cry of a mother when you don’t know who it is; you have no idea how heartbreaking it is to talk to my son and feel the pain of losing a partner,” the user expressed.

