Aging is a natural process that affects both humans and our pets. Just like people, as dogs and cats age, their needs change, and they require special care to ensure their well-being.

Geriatric check-up to prevent and treat the most common pathologies in older animals is essential, according to the specialists of the Medivet clinic network.

Without losing quality of life

In the words of the veterinarians consulted, the old age of our pets does not have to mean a loss of quality of life. With proper care, geriatric pets can enjoy full and happy lives. Early detection and specific treatments are key to guaranteeing your well-being.

«As our pets age, it is common for diseases or alterations to appear that, at first, may go unnoticed. However, if they are not detected in time, they can significantly affect the quality of life of our dogs and cats, or manifest themselves more severely when their treatment is more complex," Elena Álvarez Quesada, AVEPA Feline Medicine Accredited, explains to ABC Mascotas. Medivet South Veterinary Center.









What is a geriatric pet?

The age from which a pet is considered geriatric varies depending on the species and breed, but in general terms, professionals consider that, from the age of 7, both dogs and cats enter a stage of advanced maturity.

At this stage, our pets may begin to experience physiological changes that, in many cases, do not present obvious signs or symptoms. Veterinary experts are committed to anticipating the appearance of “these symptoms and preventing the development of more advanced diseases, prioritizing a proactive approach to the health and well-being of our animals.”

Signs and changes of aging

As our pets age, it is essential to pay attention to physical and behavioral changes that may indicate health problems. Among the most common signs of aging are:

Loss of mobility

Decreased grooming (particularly in cats)

Lower energy

Changes in weight

Increased thirst

Increased urination

Occurrence of dental problems

Partial hearing or vision loss

In the case of dogs, these changes are usually more evident, especially when it comes to mobility, where problems such as osteoarthritis become more noticeable. On the contrary, cats tend to mask their symptoms, which can delay the detection of diseases until more advanced stages. Therefore, it is essential to pay attention to subtle signs, such as the condition of the coat, the appearance of knots and its general mood.

Most common diseases

Geriatric pets are more likely to develop a series of pathologies that affect both their quality of life and their life expectancy. “Hypertension, hyperthyroidism, osteoarthritis or chronic kidney disease are some examples of conditions that, through early detection, can be treated to ensure a long and, above all, good quality life for our colleagues,” explains Elena. Álvarez Quesada, who warns that, although routine check-ups are important at all stages of life, in older and geriatric patients they are absolutely essential.

Some examples

Osteoarthritis. Up to 90% of cats over 12 years old and 80% of dogs over 8 years old suffer from osteoarthritis, which limits their mobility and causes pain.

-Chronic kidney failure. Approximately 30% of cats develop kidney disease, which often has no symptoms until the damage is severe.

-Endocrine diseases. Pathologies such as hyperthyroidism in cats (present in 12% of cases) and diabetes are common in geriatric pets.

-Heart problems. Valvular heart disease affects many older dogs, especially those of predisposed breeds, such as the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

-Neoplasias (tumors). Cancer is a common disease in geriatric pets, affecting up to 25% of older dogs and cats.

Emotional, but also mental health

Aging not only affects the physical health of our pets, but also their emotional well-being. Medivet explains that it is common to observe changes in their behavior, such as increased irritability, anxiety or alterations in sleeping habits. These changes can be signs of discomfort or pain, so it is important to be attentive and go to the veterinarian if any abnormality is detected.

Essential care

Caring for our adorable little senior involves more thorough and personalized attention compared to a young pet. Among the key aspects that stand out from Medivet include some such as:

–Food: As the years go by, pets need a diet adapted to their new needs. Diets low in calories, but rich in high-quality proteins, are essential for weight control and preventing metabolic problems. Likewise, it is essential to include omega-3 fatty acids and joint supplements, which promote mobility and general health.

–The exercise: Although exercise is still important, it should be tailored to the pet’s physical abilities. Shorter walks and gentle games will help maintain their mobility without causing them unnecessary physical stress, Medivet indicates.

–Hygiene: Geriatric pets require greater attention to their hygiene. Dental cleanings are vital to preventing oral diseases, and regular care of their coat, nails, and skin will contribute to their overall well-being.

To these three rules we must add veterinary check-ups, which must be more frequent. Checkups every six months or as recommended by the specialist. This will allow any health problem to be detected in time and the necessary treatments to be adjusted to maintain your quality of life.

The importance of prevention

The goal is to diagnose the most common pathologies in geriatric pets early and offer appropriate treatments to improve their quality of life. The checkup includes a geriatric consultation, a complete physical examination, urinalysis, blood pressure measurement and blood tests, as well as radiological and ultrasound studies.

In addition to specific recommendations on adapting the environment and nutrition to improve the lives of older pets, helping owners make necessary adjustments at home.