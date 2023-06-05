Mexico is a country full of culture and mysteries, there are endless stories to be known, like on this occasion, that some workers, while building a store for the American chain Walmartthey discovered a Toltec treasure hidden for centuries.

Through the social network of Facebook, the municipal president of Tula, shared a series of photographs, in which it is observed that construction employees stopped doing the work of the new Walmart branch, because they located the archaeological remains .

It was on June 2, when Hernández Badillo announced that: “This afternoon in the company of the National Institute of Anthropology and History, I had the honor of visiting the site where the Walmart will be built in Tula and I was amazed.”

Given that before the finding, archaeologists from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) were present, who work to identify the importance of the finding.

Subsequently, Hernández Badillo, stated: “Discoveries of archaeologist vestiges were carried out fascinating stories that reveal an ancient and enigmatic history. I am committed to preserving this valuable heritage and promoting the importance of our cultural heritage!”

According to information from ‘El Sol de Hidalgo’, Luis Manuel Gamboa, one of the archaeologists in charge of the discovery, declared that they found evidence of the prehispanic architecture, even figurines. Before the discovery, he pointed out: “so that the constitutional procedures for the preservation of the Toltec cultural heritage are carried out.”

Vestige under construction of Walmart store

The multinational corporation of stores, founded by Sam Walton, James “Bud” Walton, on July 2, 1962, Rogers, Arkansas, United States, has a presence in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

The project for the new construction of a Walmart branch in Hidalgo, was announced by the former state governor, Omar Fayad, since the end of 2021, before the announcement of the work, it was announced that it had an investment of 395 million pesos .

However, they began with the construction of the supermarket at the beginning of this 2023, when they received permission from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), without imagining that a couple of months later, on Tula-Iturbide boulevard, near the community of El Elite, in the municipality of Tuta de Allende, would find an alleged Toltec settlement.