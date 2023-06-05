Sony Pictures’ “Across the Spider-Verse” exceeded expectations, according to distributors Sunday, with a stellar 95 percent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and a buzz among viewers waiting for the sequel to the award-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Oscar.

Across the Spider-Verse, which greatly expands the concept of skipping universes, cost $100 million, roughly half the cost of producing an average traditional comics movie. So if it had achieved the projected revenue of $80 million it would have been a huge success.

Instead, it was a box office sensation, becoming the second-biggest domestic opening of 2023, behind only The Sawyer Mario Bros. Movie. “Across the Spider-Verse,” directed by Joaquim dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, led “Guardians of the Galaxy 3,” which opened to $118 million, for its best summer weekend so far.

The movie, helmed by writer-producer Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, is the second in a trilogy that will conclude with a third chapter coming out next year. Overseas performance of “Across the Spider-Verse” was $88.1 million.

After a handful of family-friendly shows in the first half of 2023, theaters are suddenly full of kid-friendly entertainment. Last week’s top movie, Walt Disney’s live-action movie “The Little Mermaid,” slipped to second place, taking in $40.6 million in its second weekend.

After making $95.5 million and $117.5 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, “The Little Mermaid” dropped 57%, in part due to massive competition from “Across the Spider-Verse.”

Having cost $250 million to produce, “The Little Mermaid” was met with mixed reviews but more enthusiasm from audiences, giving it an “A” rating on CinemaScore. But abroad, where Disney’s previous live-action remakes have thrived, this time around is proving difficult. The film added $42.4 million internationally just over the weekend.

Disney also provided the best counter picks of the weekend to premiere “The Boogeyman,” a horror film based on a Stephen King short story. Director Rob Savage’s $35 million movie, starring Sophie Thatcher and Chris Messina, was originally intended to be released on the Hulu network before it made its way to theaters. The movie earned $12.3 million in ticket sales.