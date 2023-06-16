Although for some years now quite a few companies used the home office modality, the truth is that, after the covid-19 pandemicmany companies were forced to implement teleworking.

Now, given this new normality, despite the fact that the health emergency has already been declared over by the World Health Organization (WHO), was recently published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) the new Official Mexican Standard 037 in matters of remote workbut when will it begin to take effect?

First of all, as we mentioned before, it was on June 8 of this year when the new Official Mexican Standard 037 was published in the DOF, through which a series of obligations are established that companies and employers must comply with their employees if they work outside the office, including the following:

Give them the necessary tools to carry out their work: chair, computer, internet connection, proportional part of the electricity payment, printer, ink, as well as any other necessary tools.

Right to digital disconnection.

Have a suitable and safe place to work.

Home office workers have the same rights as those in the office.

Teleworking employees must attend face-to-face or virtual meetings, in order to avoid isolation.

Respect for privacy, since companies will not be able to use invasive mechanisms to verify the availability or connection of those who are doing home office

However, it should be noted that, in accordance with the provisions of the new NOM 037 on teleworking, companies will only be obliged to comply with the above conditions in the event that employees carry out at least 40% of their work activities in teleworking modality.

However, according to what is detailed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS), the new Official Mexican Standard 037 It will begin to enter into force 180 calendar days after its publication in the Official Gazette of the Federation, that is, next Tuesday, December 5, 2023..

Finally, it should be noted that with this new NOM 037 on home office matters, many workers who work under this modality will greatly benefit, since beyond the time they will save by not having to travel to the offices, they will not have to cover them in their entirety the costs of electricity and internet, as well as other tools necessary for such tasks.