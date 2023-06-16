Justice, Nordio-togas: total confrontation. “Unacceptable Behavior”

The reform of justice wanted by the minister Nordius in tribute to Silvio Berlusconi wreaked havoc. Total clash between the Keeper of the Seals and the magistrates. Nordio thus addressed the robes: “It is forbidden to comment on the laws”. Nordio – says the president of the ANM Saint Lucia – seems to forget that the 2020 reform” of abuse of office, “punishes the willful violation of the law when it does not allow for any discretionary assessment. That is, the law tells the public official “you have to do this or you must omit doing this other one“. How can you think that behavior of this type, in clear violation of the law, to benefit yourself or your friends or harm others, can escape the criminal law? I honestly don’t understand“.

According to the president of the ANM, – continues Il Fatto – the cancellation of the crime however, he will not be able to stop the investigation on that type of conduct: “When the private individual feels violated by the public official who, according to him, has exploited the office for personal gain, investigations must be done”, indeed, “the repeal of the crime, in the face of a complaint, will force the prosecutor to find a different standard in the system with which to shed light on what happened”. Opinions that are lese majesty for Nordio: “What is pathological – he tells Sky – is that very often politics has given in to pressure from the judiciary on the formation of laws. It is not permissibleThe magistrate cannot criticize the laws, as the politician cannot criticize the sentences. It is a basic principle of division of powers.

