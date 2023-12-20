And the great thing is: you can't even pinpoint what John Oliver has to say about Elon Musk. It's funny too.

What you interact with infects you. Thanks to encouraging @jaapiyo I now drive a car with rear wheel drive. Nothing more and nothing less.

Coincidentally, the undersigned also has a few friends (now acquaintances) who never had anything to do with cars, but have since they got a Tesla. All cars are stupid now, except Teslas. And that is only because of one man: supreme god and all-powerful being Elon Musk. That's precisely why Tesla might be a bit scary.

South African entrepreneur

However, the track record of the South African entrepreneur is particularly impressive and deserves a great deal of respect and awe. Apparently he thinks so too. In addition to SpaceX and Tesla, he has a new toy in the form of Twitter (which he continues to call X for confusing reasons, but that's besides the point).

Fortunately, the best man is now finally getting the attention he deserves from none other than John Oliver. For those who don't know Oliver, he is a British comedian/actor who has been making a name for himself for a while now with Last Week Tonight on HBO.

John Oliver is cracking down on Elon Musk

Also striking about the images is how Musk develops from shy nerd to real life Lux Luthor. It is also special to note that his hairline is increasing more and more. We also saw that Benjamin Button effect with Lewis Hamilton's hairline, which runs from back to front instead of the other way around.

Oliver also points out in detail (not hairline) that Tesla tampered with the recordings for the promotional film of the FSD function of the Tesla Autopilot. Or the best man's Twitter addiction. Or the anti-Semitic statements. Or how he treats the world again to the miracle called Joe Rogan.

In short, if you hate Elon Musk, you won't be disappointed with this video. If you like Elon Musk, take a look at the video. Then it's over immediately. The funny thing is that none of it was a lie.

Check out the video of John Oliver tackling Elon Musk below:

Photo credit: HBO Last Week Tonight through YouTube.

This article Wonderful: John Oliver slams Elon Musk for 31 minutes first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

