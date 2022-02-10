Women’s soccer is one of the most fertile fields when it comes to growing everything that moves the human heart. It is a scenario that has different actresses who know that the story they carry has a depth that is enclosed in a ball that rolls from one side to the other with the hopes of thousands who begin to believe that change is possible. And they move more than that ball.
From an Alexia Putellas who grew up watching the team of her loves to later take those colors to the highest peak of soccer with her leadership and who recognized her as the best in the world, to a Virginia Torrecilla who had to play the most important game of his life and that he won by a landslide, making it a testament to human strength. In a hug, in an image, they were able to convey to us that we are called to excellence, but above all, to the purest humanity.
When one turns to see the thousands of players across the planet who sweat drops full of hope every day, one has to begin to see beyond. Far beyond. And you will discover a world that is full of what many of us seek in our day to day. That which is called struggle and resilience. That thing called life.
Who inspires you? Who moves you? To me, those who open the way for us.
