Tijuana, Baja California.- Xolas de Tijuana is 90 minutes away from surprisingly eliminating the super leader Rayadas de Monterrey in the Liguilla of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX Femenil. Those led by Eva Espejo succumbed in Mictlán after playing their worst game in the entire tournament.

Those led by Juan Romo took advantage of each defense’s dismissal to concede two goals that left them alone to make the trip to the Sultana del Norte to try to conclude the difficult mission of leaving the best team in the women’s championship on the road. .

Tijuana was able to add to their 2-0 victory at the Caliente stadium yesterday (Friday), however the shot missed several times. On serve from goal Mariana Cadena gave the ball to Joselyn de la Rosa who crossed her leg too much and the ball went past Alejandría Godínez’s goal.

This warning worried the albiazul defense, Eva Espejo asked for concentration but the errors became constant and it would be a matter of minutes for the pendulum to swing in favor of the home team. At the edge of half an hour the first came through Angelina Hix.

Paola Villamizar brushed the ball down the left field and from the other side the American came accompanying to leave a service on a tray for the 1-0. Before the end of the first half, Xolas extended his lead with a goal from Adyson Willett (43′) that the referee, Martín Molina, did not signal until after the VAR review.

In a corner kick, the defense appeared to finish off the goal and although Alejandría Godínez rejected the ball with her leg, it crossed the baseline. In the Tijuana complement he continued with high pressure but was unable to extend the result in Mictlán.

Rayadas, for their part, tried to leave with at least one goal in their favor but the border squad hung up zero. The goalkeeper, Alejandra Gutiérrez, made the save of the night and perhaps of the Clausura 2023 by stretching out her arm to prevent Chinwendu Ihezuo’s goal from point-blank range.

Xolas celebrates the victory at home, requires a draw next Monday at the Gigante de Acero to qualify for the first time in its history to the semifinals. Scratches must be traced to avoid failure.