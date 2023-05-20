Dirty crittersItchy critters in your house, no one is waiting for that. But what can you do about swarming ants, cockroaches, silverfish or bed bugs? In this series we tell you how to avoid dealing with them and how to get them out of your house. This week: cockroaches.

If there’s one thing you don’t want, it’s cockroaches in the house. The lightning-fast critters reproduce at a murderous pace, are master hiders, spread bacteria and diseases and are difficult to combat.

The most common home garden and kitchen cockroach is a (light) brown, about 2 centimeters in size, has a flat shell with wings, long feelers and hairy legs. They love leftover food, preferably sweet and greasy things. But packaging, textiles and cardboard are also on the menu. In short, a cockroach is not picky.

Have you spotted one at home? Be alert: a cockroach is never alone. They leave clear traces, such as egg packets (a small tube with ridges), droppings that resemble ground coffee and skin flakes that they lose during molting. In addition, they spread an unpleasant, musky smell.

This keeps cockroaches away

Cockroaches like warm, dark places, so they hide together behind the central heating boiler, refrigerator or microwave, or on a greasy extractor hood. Because it is hot and humid, the bathroom is also a popular hangout.

And of course: the kitchen cabinets. Therefore, store your food in boxes and cans and clean up food scraps immediately. Keep your kitchen clean: not only the countertop, but also the floor, cupboards and drawers. Check seams, holes and cracks and seal them.

Do you ever buy tropical products? Wash them well before storing. Also check your suitcase if you have been to faraway places.

Make a trap

There are all kinds of chemical sprays and agents available to combat cockroaches. But they are bad for your health and the environment. A homemade cockroach trap is therefore a good option. Place a glass jar with coffee grounds on the floor and make a small opening in the lid. Because the inside is smooth, the cockroaches cannot get out.

You can also catch them with a warm, wet mop on the floor. If there are roaches on it, place the mop in a tightly sealed bag and dispose of it immediately in the container. A glue plate or glue trap with attractant can also help. The cockroaches stick to it and die pretty quickly.