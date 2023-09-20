Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Women's Copa Libertadores: this is how the calendar looked for the Colombian teams

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 20, 2023
in Sports
0
Women's Copa Libertadores: this is how the calendar looked for the Colombian teams

Women's Copa Libertadores

Complete calendar of the Colombian teams.

Photo:

Twitter: Atlético Nacional / Santa Fe

Complete calendar of the Colombian teams.

The women’s Copa Libertadores will be played in Bogotá and Cali.

Colombia will host the 2023 women’s Copa Libertadores. Bogotá and Cali will experience the football festival between October 5 and 21 of the same month, where three Colombian teams dream of achieving continental glory.

(We tell you: Women’s Copa Libertadores: this is how the groups remained for the Colombians after the draw).

After the draw held on September 15, Conmebol made official this Tuesday the official calendar of the Copa Libertadores that features the participation of Atlético Nacional, América de Cali and Independiente Santa Fe.

Fixture of Atlético Nacional in Group A

Date 1:
Caracas vs Atlético Nacional
Thursday October 5
5:30 pm
Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali)

Date 2:
Barcelona SC vs Atlético Nacional
Sunday October 8
5:30 pm
Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali)

Date 3:
Atlético Nacional vs Palmeiras
Wednesday October 11
3:30 pm
Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali)

Schedule for Independiente Santa Fe in Group B

Date 1:
Independent Santa Fe vs. Olympia
Thursday October 5
5:30 pm
Metropolitan Roof Stadium (Bogotá)

Date 2:
Independent Santa Fe vs. University of Sports
Sunday October 8
5:30 pm
Metropolitan Roof Stadium (Bogotá)

Date 3:
University of Chile vs. Independent Santa Fe
Wednesday October 11
5:30 pm
Metropolitan Roof Stadium (Bogotá)

Santa Fe female
Photo:

Néstor Gómez, EL TIEMPO.

América de Cali schedule in Group D

Date 1:
Boca Juniors vs América de Cali
Friday October 6
5:30 pm
Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali)

Date 2:
América de Cali vs Internacional
Monday October 9
5:30 pm
Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali)

Date 3:
América de Cali vs Nacional
Thursday October 12
5:30 pm
Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali)

HAROLD YEPES
SPORTS

