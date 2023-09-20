Women’s Copa Libertadores: this is how the calendar looked for the Colombian teams

Colombia will host the 2023 women’s Copa Libertadores. Bogotá and Cali will experience the football festival between October 5 and 21 of the same month, where three Colombian teams dream of achieving continental glory.

After the draw held on September 15, Conmebol made official this Tuesday the official calendar of the Copa Libertadores that features the participation of Atlético Nacional, América de Cali and Independiente Santa Fe.

Fixture of Atlético Nacional in Group A

Date 1:

Caracas vs Atlético Nacional

Thursday October 5

5:30 pm

Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali)

Date 2:

Barcelona SC vs Atlético Nacional

Sunday October 8

5:30 pm

Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali)

Date 3:

Atlético Nacional vs Palmeiras

Wednesday October 11

3:30 pm

Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali)

Schedule for Independiente Santa Fe in Group B



Date 1:

Independent Santa Fe vs. Olympia

Thursday October 5

5:30 pm

Metropolitan Roof Stadium (Bogotá)

Date 2:

Independent Santa Fe vs. University of Sports

Sunday October 8

5:30 pm

Metropolitan Roof Stadium (Bogotá)

Date 3:

University of Chile vs. Independent Santa Fe

Wednesday October 11

5:30 pm

Metropolitan Roof Stadium (Bogotá)

América de Cali schedule in Group D

Date 1:

Boca Juniors vs América de Cali

Friday October 6

5:30 pm

Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali)

Date 2:

América de Cali vs Internacional

Monday October 9

5:30 pm

Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali)

Date 3:

América de Cali vs Nacional

Thursday October 12

5:30 pm

Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali)

