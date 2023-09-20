Women’s Copa Libertadores: this is how the calendar looked for the Colombian teams

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Complete calendar of the Colombian teams.
Twitter: Atlético Nacional / Santa Fe
Complete calendar of the Colombian teams.
The women’s Copa Libertadores will be played in Bogotá and Cali.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Colombia will host the 2023 women’s Copa Libertadores. Bogotá and Cali will experience the football festival between October 5 and 21 of the same month, where three Colombian teams dream of achieving continental glory.
(We tell you: Women’s Copa Libertadores: this is how the groups remained for the Colombians after the draw).
After the draw held on September 15, Conmebol made official this Tuesday the official calendar of the Copa Libertadores that features the participation of Atlético Nacional, América de Cali and Independiente Santa Fe.
(Read here: Qualifiers in danger? Lawsuit would cause ‘turmoil’ on the road to the 2026 World Cup).
Fixture of Atlético Nacional in Group A
Date 1:
Caracas vs Atlético Nacional
Thursday October 5
5:30 pm
Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali)
Date 2:
Barcelona SC vs Atlético Nacional
Sunday October 8
5:30 pm
Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali)
Date 3:
Atlético Nacional vs Palmeiras
Wednesday October 11
3:30 pm
Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali)
Schedule for Independiente Santa Fe in Group B
Date 1:
Independent Santa Fe vs. Olympia
Thursday October 5
5:30 pm
Metropolitan Roof Stadium (Bogotá)
Date 2:
Independent Santa Fe vs. University of Sports
Sunday October 8
5:30 pm
Metropolitan Roof Stadium (Bogotá)
Date 3:
University of Chile vs. Independent Santa Fe
Wednesday October 11
5:30 pm
Metropolitan Roof Stadium (Bogotá)
América de Cali schedule in Group D
Date 1:
Boca Juniors vs América de Cali
Friday October 6
5:30 pm
Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali)
Date 2:
América de Cali vs Internacional
Monday October 9
5:30 pm
Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali)
Date 3:
América de Cali vs Nacional
Thursday October 12
5:30 pm
Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali)
HAROLD YEPES
SPORTS
More news in EL TIEMPO
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Womens #Copa #Libertadores #calendar #looked #Colombian #teams
Leave a Reply