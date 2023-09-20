The news regarding Microsoft’s leaked files in its hearing with the FTC have not stopped coming, because in a couple of hours it was mentioned that the company has not considered switch like a console, there are already many games Bethesda in development and little else. However, this is not all, since apparently there are companies involved in all of these files.

Precisely within the documents in which it is mentioned that there will be a new Doom, Dishonored and even sequel to Ghostwire: Tokyothere is also talk that there are some games coming to the console in the form of a remastered return, one of them is precisely Red Dead Redemption 2. This would make sense in some ways, since a version for Switch and PS4 from the first game.

Okay so this is insane & easily the biggest gaming leak of the year FTC leaked documents from Microsoft and Bethesda that have confirmed the following: – Red Dead Redemption 2 for next gen is planned – Xbox Series X disk less refresh design

Something worth mentioning is that the document talks about a launch during the first months of the 2021, but it is evident that the file was written shortly before those stipulated in the presentation. That is, this game has not been released due to pandemic issues, or because simply Rockstar Games She is busy with other matters and will release it at some future date.

Also, they are not going to release a second part without giving space to the first, so we should expect it to reach the end. 2024this to entertain people while the next big installment of GTA. At the same time, it is possible that the game will still be announced in switchand we are not talking about the console currently in circulation, but about the new one that would potentially be joining the market also in 2024.

Via: Essentially Sports

Editor’s note: It is logical that this game must take a step towards the new generation, as it has the potential to run like butter on current machines. Also striking is the fact that they may possibly port it to Switch 2.