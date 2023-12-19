Behind the 55% of Chilean voters who rejected the constitutional proposal this Sunday there are three main groups that pushed for the victory of the against: women, young people under 34 years of age and those who had canceled their vote in the election of constitutional councilors last May, an electoral event where suffrage was also mandatory. A study of the electoral platform DecideChile has delved into the profile and trajectory of the 15 million voters who went to the polls and who, for the most part, overturned the text promoted by the right. The result of the referendum implies that the Constitution born in the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) and reformed 70 times since 1989 will be maintained.

Voters under 34 played a critical role in the option's victory against, defended by the left, which had a minority role within the Constitutional Council, the right-dominated body that drafted the proposal. 70% of women between 18 and 34 years old rejected the text, compared to 62.8% of men in this age range.

There is a significant change in voting according to gender when comparing the 2022 plebiscite, when the proposal promoted by the hard left was voted, and last Sunday. In the September 2022 referendum, both men and women voted very similarly, with a difference of less than two points: 62.5% versus 60% in the rejection option. Now, in Sunday's result, there was 6.8 points of difference between women and men who scored against: 58.9% versus 52.1% men, respectively. In all age ranges, women were much more likely to choose against the option than men.

Chileans for the 'against' option celebrate after learning the results, in front of La Moneda, on December 17. cristobal venegas

“This result could reflect a concern about a possible setback in the abortion legislation in three cases,” the report points out, alluding to the norm that defended the life of “those” who are yet to be born. The current Constitution protects the right of “the one” who is yet to be born. The left always warned that if the proposal was approved, the right to abortion would be at risk on three grounds, which has been in force in Chile since 2017. There were voices, on the other hand, that defended the advances for women in the project, such as the former president of the Constitutional Court Marisol Peña, who wrote in EL PAIS that she promoted the “bridging of the gaps that separate women and men,” such as the rule that prohibited arbitrary differences in remuneration for work of equal value and with the same employer .

The best result of in favor It was in the 34 to 54 year old group: 59.2% in men and 51.7% in women. It is the only age range where the alternative defended by the right obtained a majority.

Almost all (98.4%) voters who approved in September 2022 decided to vote against The last Sunday. But among those who rejected the first plebiscite, 66% opted for the in favor and 27% of those who voted rejection moved towards the against. When the figures of those who approved and those who voted are compared against, growth is recorded in all age groups. The most pronounced increase occurred in voters under 34 years of age, where women rose from 42% to 70% and men from 44% to 62.8%. Compared to the rejection of the 2022 proposal, voters decreased in all age groups regarding the option in favor. The greatest drop in rejection occurred in those under 34 years of age, with a decline from 58% to 29.9% in women and from 56% to 37.3% in men.

Another relevant fact is that 23% of those who voted for right-wing candidates in the election of constitutional councilors last May chose to mark against. Voting in those elections was mandatory and 21% of Chileans canceled or left their ballot blank (about two million voters). Of that group, 39% voted against the proposal and only 8% opted for it. in favor.