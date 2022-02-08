Every February 6 marks the International Day Against Female Genital Mutilation, a form of violence against women in which control over their body and sexuality is exercised. It consists of the extraction of tissue from any part of the female genitalia for cultural and religious reasons. It is a procedure with no medical basis that leaves consequences such as almost total loss of sensitivity, psychological trauma, constant pain and infections or even death.

In 2021, the United Nations Population Fund reported 4.16 million girls at risk of female genital mutilation. This cultural practice that violates Human Rights remains in force in 30 countries, despite efforts to eradicate it. A tradition that is usually carried out far from public view, without any type of sanitary measure and that causes intense pain and the risk of dying from an infection.

Human rights organizations are now concerned about the increased medicalization of this practice. One in four girl and woman victims, that is, about 52 million worldwide, were mutilated by members of health personnel, which shows a growing acceptance by the authorities of the destruction of the female vulva.

Geographically, the majority of places where female genital mutilation is prevalent are in Africa, but some other areas, such as the Americas, are not excluded.

What most populations that damage female genitalia have in common is high population growth, with at least 30% of the female population made up of girls under the age of 15.