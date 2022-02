How did you feel about this matter?

In the capital Ottawa, where protesters have been concentrated since January 29, the city hall declared a state of emergency.| Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDRE PICHETTE

The Canadian Border Services Agency reported this Tuesday (8) that the busiest land border crossing between the United States and Canadian territory was obstructed by protesters against vaccine passports.

According to the Washington Post, the Ambassador Bridge, the bridge that connects Windsor, in the Canadian province of Ontario, to Detroit, in the US state of Michigan, was “temporarily closed” to passengers and commercial traffic.

The Michigan Department of Transportation confirmed the information on Twitter and advised drivers to look for alternatives.

In recent weeks, truck drivers have been carrying out large protests in Canada over the requirement of full vaccination against Covid-19 for professionals who work in the land transport of cargo on transnational routes.

In addition to the roadblocks, protesters have remained in the Canadian capital, Ottawa, since January 29, where the protests have gained support from people opposed to other actions by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government during the pandemic.

On Sunday, Ottawa City Hall declared a state of emergency over the protests. The protesters said they would only disperse if all vaccine passports in Canada were revoked.