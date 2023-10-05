301 patients accused Robert Haddengynecologist at Columbia University for sexual abuse during medical examinations carried out in New York, United States.

These patients also presented on Tuesday, October 3, a civil lawsuit against the higher education institution before the state Supreme Court for “30-year cover-up of sexual predator “most prolific serial killer in the history of New York State,” the statement reads.

(You may be interested in: New revelations due to a new lawsuit about Harvey Weinstein’s excesses).

Hadden’s victims trusted him as a doctor, only to become victims of his heinous predilection.

The gynecologist, Robert A. Hadden, who lived in New York, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting patients during medical examinations in the month of July of this year.

He was found guilty of abuse four patients during his work at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

“Predator in white coat“This is the description given by federal prosecutor Damian Williams to the local media.”Guardian‘. “For years, he callously lured women to his offices seeking professional medical care for gratification. Hadden’s victims trusted him as a doctor, only to become victims of his egregious predilection,” Williams said in a statement afterward. of his sentence.

(Also: Scandal in Argentina: Sebastián Villa goes to trial and will be tried for rape).

Richard Berman, the judge in the case, gave him the maximum prison sentence possible and told the court, before the sentence was handed down, that Hadden’s case is “like no other in my experience in terms of horrendous sexual assault, beyond extraordinary and depraved”.

The Judge noted that Hadden is believed to have abused at least 245 women during his time as a gynecologist in more than 30 years of work.

The togado imposed a life sentence on supervised release after serving 20 years and a fine of 10,000 dollars.

These reports of abuse date back to before 2012, the same year he stopped working as a doctor.

(You may be interested in: Aberrant case of a caregiver who ‘sold the virginity’ of a minor in her care).

I just want to say that I’m so sorry for all the pain I’ve caused.

In 2016, Hadden pleaded guilty in a separate case in which he was accused of two counts of forcible touching and third-degree sexual abuse. Since then, lost his medical license and was registered as sexual offender. but he was not sentenced to prison.

Before the confinement sentence was handed down, Hadden spoke in front of the federal court and said, “I just want to say that I am very sorry for all the pain that I have caused.”

What is the new lawsuit about?

Columbia has shown very clearly that all they care about is your money

The new lawsuit made by 301 patients adds to the more than 200 people who had already accused him of sexual abuse, according to lawyer Anthony DiPietro in conversation with the international media.cnn‘.

“I have heard from hundreds of survivors who are now learning that they are not alone in the abuse they suffered while under the care of Columbia University,” the advocate said. Likewise, DiPietro commented at the time of announcing the lawsuit, that the institution organized a cover-up that lasted for years.

“Columbia has shown very clearly that all they care about is their money and if that’s the case I want to hit them as hard as I can where it hurts the most and I hope they don’t let this happen again in the future,” he told the outlet’Wall Street Journal‘.

(Also read: Jail for a webcam model who recorded and sold sexual videos with her 5 and 7-year-old daughters).

What does the university say?

A spokesperson for Columbia University regrets the pain caused to all victims. He also says she regrets Hadden seeing patients after the 2012 conviction.

​

In 2021, the University had already had to respond for the doctor’s actions after an agreement 71.5 million dollars between the hospital network and the 79 patients that they demanded.

In 2022, an agreement was also reached to 165 million dollars established in a compensation fund with 147 patients who accused Hadden and the hospital network when the victims decided to reveal the extent of the former gynecologist’s behavior.

Irving Medical Center (Cuimc) and New York-Presbyterian Hospital broke the news of the compensation in a joint statement. ”We are deeply sorry for the pain that Robert Hadden’s patients suffered and hope that these resolutions provide some measure of support to the women he hurt.“, they stated.

Following the complaints, the university entity reported that it adopted measures. Columbia said that over the past decade, Cuimc’s obstetrics and gynecology department has reviewed current policies and expanded resources to improve security of the patients.

LAURA NATHALIA QUINTERO ARIZA.

EL TIEMPO SCHOOL OF MULTIMEDIA JOURNALISM.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL.

*Note made with information from LA NACIÓN, from Argentina. From the American Newspaper Group (GDA).

Read more news…