Diablo IV will be released in Steam this month, according to information from the company itself Blizzard. The news was revealed during a live stream from the developers of Diablo IV on Wednesday. Players can add Diablo IV to your Wishlist at Steam ahead of its release on October 17.

Released in June for PC, Xbox and consoles PlayStation, Diablo IV is the studio’s fastest-selling title world of warcraft to date, according to its editor.

Activision Blizzard said in July that more than 10 million players “experienced” Diablo IV during its launch month.

Blizzard announced in July that it planned to make “a selection” of its games available for PC in Steam.

The first title of Blizzard launching into the digital market Valve was the free team based shooter Overwatch 2which was released in August.

The players of Steam need to connect an account Battle.Net to be able to play the game, as on all platforms, which Blizzard said it enables features like cross-play. Blizzard announced on Tuesday that Warcraft Rumble will come to devices iOS and Android on November 3, 2023.

Its launch will coincide with the inauguration of the BlizzConwhich will return to the Anaheim Convention Center in California for what will be the convention’s first in-person event since 2019.

Via: VGC