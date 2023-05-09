A 48-year-old Australian lost her car in a forest in the state of Victoria, in southeastern Australia, and survived five days on sweets and wine, despite the fact that he did not drink alcohol, until she was rescued, police sources reported.

I thought I was going to die there (…) I was just sitting there thinking, ‘what am I going to do?’

In a statement, Victoria Police said the woman, identified by the media as Lillian Ipwas on a trip to see his mother when his car got stuck in the mud in an area without cell phone coverage and his relatives alerted him to his disappearance on April 30.

Lillian took the wrong turn when she was driving through the Mitta Mitta area and she was stuck with just some lollipops, candy and the bottle of wine that he brought to his mother.

I'm an adventure person, but next time I'll be more prepared

“I thought I was going to die there (…). She was just sitting there and thinking, ‘what am I going to do? How am I going to survive?'” the woman told Channel 9, that even wrote a farewell letter to his relatives.

So, on the fifth day he heard the sound of the helicopter of the police who had come looking for her.

“Lillian was about 60 kilometers from the nearest city and due to health problems he couldn’t try to walk so he stayed by the carWodonga City Police Sergeant Martin Torpey said.

The woman was taken to the hospital for a checkup for dehydration and was soon able to return to her family.

“I’m an adventure person, but next time I’ll be more prepared“Ip indicated to Channel 9.

EFE