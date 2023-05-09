In Latin America, as in many other regions of the world, the work carried out by women in the fields is paid less than that of men and is also less valued. However, women are a key actor in the construction of a more sustainable food system, generator of social development.

Public-private alliances such as PepsiCo Latin America and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) contribute to promoting a more equitable participation of women in the region with projects such as the Next Generation Agriculture Fund, which operates in Guatemala, the Dominican Republic and Ecuador.