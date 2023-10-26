The gymnast Luisa Blanco got all the attention at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games. Thanks to the performance he achieved during his debut in the competition, he earned a place at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Beyond the sporting issue, The Colombian only discovered her country in July, since she grew up and lived her entire life in USA.

Blanco, 22, who is also part of the University of Alabama gymnastics team, traveled with the Colombian team as a replacement. Far from having a secondary role, thanks to the 50,099 points he achieved in his participation, he placed in eighth position and earned a place for the Olympic event in France.

He was born in the USA but represented Colombia in the Pan American Games

As detailed on the official website of the Olympic Games, Luisa Blanco was born in Los Angeles, California, as a result of her parents’ migration to North American territory. Although she did not know Colombia until she was 22, Spanish was always spoken in her house and many customs were maintained, according to what the athlete herself said in an interview.

After his first years of life, Blanco moved with his parents to Texas, where he began practicing artistic gymnastics at the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy, a prestigious American academy. Thanks to the knowledge and continuity of practice during the rest of his life, he managed to compete for the University of Alabama and today he is a prominent figure in his field.

In June, the gymnast revealed that she had been processing her Colombian nationality for two years, with the dream of representing her country. A month later, she had the opportunity to travel to Cúcuta for the National Championship and step on her soil for the first time. Now, He fulfilled a new dream by competing for Colombia and qualifying for the Olympic Games. Paris 2024.