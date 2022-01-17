VideoA 30-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Schoolstraat in Abbenbroek on Monday morning in front of her young daughter. She died on the street. The suspected perpetrator (33) jumped a few kilometers away from an overpass to take his own life. He is seriously injured in hospital.
Lex Bezemer
Latest update:
19:05
