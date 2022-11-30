Social stigma and submerged infections are two ‘knots’ still to be resolved in the fight against AIDS. To put the spotlight on thehiv virus epidemica danger underestimated above all by young people – as demonstrated by the data of new infections in Italy, which remain high among the 25-29 year olds – on the occasion of the World Day for the fight against HIV/Aids which is celebrated on December 1st, Luchadoraartist of the collective against stigma Conigli Bianchi, in collaboration with Gilead Sciences and 14 non-profit associations active in the prevention and assistance of HIV, has created an artistic work that will be visible on World Aids Day in some spaces of impact and in places of great traffic in the center of Milan.

“There is less and less talk about HIV and this has a serious impact on the spread of the virus because many of the people who get infected, and they are above all young people, get infected in an absolutely unconscious way, without having any perception of the risk to contract the infection – says Andrea Gori, director of the Infectious Diseases Operating Unit of the Sacco Hospital in Milan and president of Anlaids Lombardia – Fortunately, today we have therapies capable of controlling the infection and which greatly reduce mortality, but this it shouldn’t lead to letting your guard down.”

On the one hand, the lack of information helps to keep the number of infections high and supports the circulation of the virus – explains a note announcing the initiative – on the other, it fuels the stigma that still weighs on HIV. This is why it is essential to make tests more accessible to verify the presence of the infection, so as to interrupt the chain of infections and favor early diagnosis, and to inform the population about research progress which has made it possible to completely reset the replication of the virus, canceling consequently also the transmissibility of the infection. In English, this translates into the equation U=U, or Undetectable=Untransmittable: an important concept that needs to be spread, because it allows, on the one hand, to break down the stigma associated with the fear of contagiousness, and on the other, to have a social, sexual and familiar for those living with an HIV diagnosis.

“U=U is a huge step forward in the history of HIV infection – Gori points out – because it allows people living with HIV to have an absolutely normal social life, relationships, intimacy and above all because it takes away the social stigma raison d’être. The stigma arises from the lack of knowledge: it is our duty to take the concept of U=U as much as possible outside of clinical settings. We must disseminate this information so that people living with HIV can take back their lives and improve it. But above all we must tell society that a person with zero replication of the virus, thanks to therapy, does not transmit the infection”.

“The World Day of December 1st is an important date for all those who fight for a future without HIV – declares Cristina Le Grazie, medical director of Gilead Sciences – Gilead has always been at the forefront to bring the patient not only transformative therapies, but also to take an active part in achieving this goal. Through the collaboration we want to reaffirm our commitment alongside patient associations, institutions and the medical profession to promote information and knowledge, to break down stigma and contribute to improving the quality of life of people with HIV. Again we have chosen the language of art to reach as many people as possible in an effective and engaging wayto get as close as possible to our goal: an HIV-free future, for everyone, everywhere’.

The associations adhering to the initiative with granting of the aegis are Ala Milano Onlus – Association against AIDS Milan, Anlaids Lombarda section, Arcigay Milano Onlus, Arcobaleno Aids Odv, Asa Milano Onlus – AIDS solidarity association, Provincial Committee Antinoo Arcigay Napoli Onlus, Villa Maraini Foundation – CRI, Lila Milano Onlus Foundation – Italian League for the fight against AIDS, Mario Mieli Homosexual Culture Circle, Milano Check Point, Nadir Onlus, Nps Italia Onlus – Network of HIV-positive people, Plus Bologna – Lgbt+ HIV-positive people, Don Giuseppe Monticelli Social cooperative society.