Direct challenge

Today’s was just the appetizer of tomorrow’s eagerly awaited Italian GP, ​​but yeah the Sprint race on the spectacular Mugello track didn’t fail to give fun, overtaking and entertainmentalso an accomplice insidious drizzle who touched the track in the first laps of this Saturday mini-race. The two protagonists most awaited by the public and insiders – Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi – did not disappoint expectations, challenging each other in a duel for success which in the end rewarded the reigning world champion.

“I tried”

According to the finish line – and now slipped to -4 points in the championship standings – Bezzecchi has however shown great satisfaction with the result achieved, giving credit to his friend-rival. “I arrived under Pecco, I was fast, I could have tried and I also tried, but I couldn’t do it – recognized the pilot of the Mooney VR46 team to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – he really peeled like crazy, especially in two or three braking sections which are also overtaking points. I tried and failed, then walked away and came back again. He also came out of the Bucine very fast and at that point I was no longer able to keep up with him. He screwed me“.

Wet faster

Continuing his extremely lucid analysis, Bezzecchi also admitted that the greater experience in Ducati and in the premier class allows Bagnaia to get the most out of his Desmosedici on every occasion: “What Pecco has more than me, besides going a little faster, is that he has everything under control, even as regards the time attack. He has such familiarity with the bike that as soon as he wants to set the time, even if he makes some mistakes during the lap, he pulls it off anyway. To me, on the other hand, it often happens that I want to do more and make some mistakes, only that in that case the weather is not good”.

Rain trap

“He rides the bike really hard – concluded the #72, who hopes to repeat today’s podium also in tomorrow’s ‘real’ Grand Prix – it is undeniable. Not for nothing else is he world champion. The rain at the beginning? After a few laps it came down really hard, but I was behind and therefore had some points of reference. Then the tires were warm, so I told myself ‘I go’. There I recovered some positions”.