Alpine skiing Benjamin Alexander wants to be a role model for other Jamaican winter athletes at the Olympics

Jamaican sledders have been a familiar sight at the Winter Olympics. Beijing sees the first Jamaican in alpine skiing.

At the Olympic Games it has become a habit to see athletes in some sports who would not immediately expect to be seen in them.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will once again see exoticism when Benjamin Alexander competes as the first Jamaican in alpine skiing. Media attention is guaranteed.

However, Alexander’s entry into Beijing is a small miracle. He lacks a full-time coach, and his training has been limited by funding and a corona pandemic.

“I’ve been trying to do what I could. I struggle hard to get to the Olympics. There have been enough setbacks, ”Alexander told Reuters in Zurich.

Alexander says he discussed his problems a lot with the pioneer of Jamaican winter sports Dudley Stokes with. Stokes participated in Jamaica’s first toboggan team at the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics.

Stokes was also involved in sledding at the 1992, 1994 and 1998 Olympics.

“I’ve been begging for coaching tips and asking for advice on how I should prepare. Dudley told me I’m smart enough to make it anyway. Because of the pandemic, I have had to cope on my own, ”Alexander said.

The International Ski Federation (FIS) confirmed the Jamaican Olympic venue on Saturday.

Alexander, 38, secured the Olympic venue in Liechtenstein, where he finished seventh in national competitions in grand slalom.

Alexander lives in Northampton, England. His father is Jamaican and his mother English.

Alexander has been skiing for six years. He is a disc jockey by profession.

“It feels great to be able to do something good for my country and represent it at the Olympics when everyone only connects Jamaica to the Summer Olympics. Hopefully, Jamaicans will also start taking an interest in the Winter Games. ”

In Beijing, Alexander has no competitive goals.

“My competitors have started the sport when they were little, and my parents have invested a lot of money in them every year. It is impossible for me to stand up to them. I’m not a superhuman. I just want to be an example to future generations. ”