Jessica Burgess, a 42-year-old mother from Nebraska, United States, was sentenced to two years in prison for her role in an illegal abortion and subsequent disposal of the fetus.

This sentence comes after he pleaded guilty in July of this year to two serious crimes: removing, hiding or abandoning a dead human body, and performing an abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. In addition, he was charged with a misdemeanor of providing false information, according to reports Norfolk Daily News.

The accused woman’s daughter, Celeste Burgess, was also sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to the crime of removing, hiding or abandoning a dead human body. It is known that the investigation of the two accused began in April 2022, when Norfolk police suspected that Celeste Burgess had given birth to a stillborn fetus.

This is why authorities alleged that Celeste Burgess underwent a medical abortion, which violated the state’s ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. According to court documents, Celeste was approximately 28 weeks pregnant when she made that decision.

Protests in favor of abortion rights in the United States.

Investigators came to the conclusion of the facts because they reviewed Facebook conversations between mother and daughter to establish that They had discussed acquiring abortion pills and eliminating “the evidence,” as court documents showed.

Earlier this year, Nebraska’s governor signed a bill banning most abortions after 12 weeks, with exceptions for sexual assault, incest and medical emergencies.

Madison County Prosecutor Joe Smith revealed that the pills purchased by Jessica Burgess were not prescribed by doctors after the pregnancy exceeded 10 weeks. Smith was quoted by the Norfolk Daily News as saying: “This defendant gave these drugs to her own daughter. The defense attorney did a good job avoiding a child abuse case. All this was unnecessary. “It was all nonsense.”

Despite disputing some of the claims in police reports, Jessica Burgess took responsibility for her actions, according to her attorney Brad Ewalt. Ewalt stated: “I understand that there are violations of the law. I understand that there are serious violations of the law. She understands that she faces serious penalties, but she accepts them. And she is willing to accept what the court decides.”

Finally, it was reported that Jessica Burgess could be released after serving a year in prison. Madison County District Judge Mark Johnson reprimanded Burgess in court, saying, “I shudder to think, Mrs. Burgess, that you have such disrespect for (call it a human fetus, call it a stillborn child) that you would “I would treat her like trash and give her no respect in her treatment and disposal. Our society expects more, demands more. You were the adult all this time and you failed miserably at being your daughter’s adult advisor.”

