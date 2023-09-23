“Fini and Napolitano wanted to destroy Berlusconi”: the shocking revelation about the attempted coup against the Cavaliere

However, Napolitano also took part – according to some – very actively in “political politics”, if one can say so. That is, he had a role that would have belonged more to a party secretary than to a President of the Republic. The facts date back to a probable “conspiracy” which ended up expelling the Knight not only from Palazzo Chigi but also from politics.

Il Giornale, later taken up by Libero, provides us with some eloquent indications. Introduction: on 14 April 2008 the centre-right coalition won the elections giving rise to the fourth Berlusconi government in the sixteenth republican legislature.

The story began on April 22, 2010, when Gianfranco Fini uttered the famous “What are you doing, are you kicking me out?” aimed at Silvio Berlusconi, which caused a crisis in the Popolo della Libertà which shortly afterwards gave rise to the split of Fini himself and the parliamentarians loyal to him who even formed a group, Futuro e Libertà (with 34 deputies and 10 senators), which would later constitute the “Third Pole” with Francesco Rutelli and Pierferdinando Casini. There reconstruction it is based on a Finian parliamentarian, Amedeo The bottlewho was Fini’s right-hand man at the time.

The story is told in his 2015 book “Almirante, Berlusconi, Fini, Tremonti, Napolitano. Life is an encounter.” It is read: “Berlusconi must be eliminated politically. And Napolitano is on board. The President of the Republic shares, supports and endorses the entire operation.” These are the words that Fini would have addressed to him precisely after that famous national direction of the PdL. To give strength to what he was reporting, the leader of the National Alliance would have called the President of the Republic Napolitano on speakerphone.

Fini: «Dear President, as you will have seen we had a rough day».

Napolitano: «More than camp, I would say a historic day»

Fini: «Obviously dear Giorgio, I continue to move forward without hesitation»

Napolitano: «Of course, you’re doing well. But always do it with your well-known cunning.”

Therefore, according to Laboccetta, he would have witnessed live “the organization of a white coup orchestrated by the first and third positions in the State”. Berlusconi was then informed of this telephone conversation which would be held in the presence of twelve witnesses, as the Cavaliere himself later told Vespa. Libero also reports the intervention of a listener of la Zanzara, the program by Giuseppe Cruciani and David Parenzo who said live: “Fini put the phone on speaker because he had to convince part of the party to distance itself from Berlusconi and bring down the government in the vote of confidence. Napolitano asked Gianfranco Fini for his willingness to form a new government. He asked him if he felt up to it.”

Therefore there would have been a project to get rid of Berlusconi which envisaged, at least initially, the handover of the centre-right directly to Gianfranco Fini but then something went wrong. Fini was disheartened on 29 July 2010 by the majority of the Bureau of the PdL from the role of President of the Chamber. On 30 July Fini announced his intention to create a new parliamentary group. On November 7, 2010 the “test of strength” requested by Napolitano. The President of the Chamber asks for Berlusconi’s resignation and on 15 November his delegation leaves the government which, however, still has the numbers to govern. Fini is defeated and the project fails. It is the end of the supposed “Napolitano project” which – from this perspective – must follow other paths.

In December 2010 Fini asked Futuro e Libertà to approve a motion of no confidence in Berlusconi which however did not even pass within his party and Silvano Moffa, very close to him, leaves FLI which then gained a paltry 0.47% in the subsequent elections and Fini himself remained out of Parliament. Berlusconi’s fall will have to wait for the “market coup” a year later.

In fact, in November 2011 there was the “European” action with the exponential increase in the spread and the consequent resignation of the Cavaliere – after the approval of the 2012 stability law – who was then also condemned in 2013 and had to leave Parliament for a retroactive law, the Severino law. The Monti government came into office on 16 November 2011, called to reassure investors and stop the sale of government bonds. The 2013 elections were partially won by Pierluigi Bersani’s Democratic Party. The centre-left did not have the numbers to govern and the Grand Coalition was formed with the PdL which governed with Enrico Letta who was then replaced by Matteo Renzi in a climate of… serenity.

Eventually the Nazarene Pact dissolved and Forza Italia went into opposition. In all this Fini was left with the match in hand. He did not get the leadership of the government and ended up on trial for the house in Monte Carlo and from then on disappeared from the political scene, among other things leaving the field free precisely to Giorgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy who succeeded where Fini had failed, that is, to create a mass European right-wing party, heir to the Italian Social Movement.

