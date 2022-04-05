India.- A A 26-year-old woman was arrested by Indian authorities after her two-year-old daughter was found dead inside a microwave oven, apparently she was obsessed with having a boy, which is why they would have committed the murder.

An uncle of the 26-year-old woman went to visit her, finding her unconscious inside her house, next to her was her youngest son crying, while the two-year-old girl was found dead inside a microwave.

The events were recorded in the community of Chirag Dilli, south of the city of Delhi, India, an uncle of the mother went to visit her, when he arrived everything was closed and he only heard one of his nephews cry, so he asked for help the neighbors to enter.

Read more: “Nobody knows what I experienced, I’m very scared”, a police woman tells how she was abused by colleagues

The woman’s uncle had to break a window to get into the house, when he entered he found the woman unconscious with her three-year-old son crying next to her.

The man searched for his two-year-old niece throughout the house, but could not find her, so he asked the neighbors for help to find her.

“We broke the glass and went into the room… We found the unconscious woman inside and the child… We searched the whole area, but we couldn’t find the girl… Then two or three more people came and searched the room where the oven was placed and they found the girl inside,” said a neighbor.

The girl who was found inside a microwave, when they saw her, they took her out and took her to a hospital to receive medical attention, unfortunately the doctors said that she no longer had vital signs.

Read more: “I just want my granddaughter”, a two-day-old baby disappears after the death of her mother

the autopsy of the minor revealed that she was suffocated and could have died a day before being found. The mother was also taken to the hospital, where she has given inconsistent statements, relatives said that the woman wanted a boy and not a girl.