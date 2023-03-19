Cooler than Farinetti. World food Disneyland one step away from the incinerator that turned out to be a flop and is causing those who invested in it to get into trouble

A world “in harmony” that of FICO Eatalyworld, according to the patron Oscar Farinetti. The creature of the national Oscar, of the Coop, of the local authorities and of the whole left-wing court of miracles which rolled out red carpets and opened doors for him, with losses of 3 million euros which are added to those of previous years, travel towards a “bright future”. The thousands of hours of the national Oscar on TV were not needed to relaunch FICO.

The park, which did not work, has been implemented with new initiatives but also with paid admission.

The results were not long in coming. In place of CEO Stefano Cigarini there are rumors of the arrival of Piero Bagnasco, current CEO of the Fontanafredda wineryclose to Farinetti who remains bound to the project.

