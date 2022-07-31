Search Datafolha shows that 49% of the Brazilian electorate say they have stopped talking about politics with friends and family in recent months. The reason is to avoid discussions in the face of electoral intensification.

According to the survey, carried out from July 27 to 28, the index is higher among voters who intend to vote for the former president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN): 54% against 40% of supporters of the current Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Datafolha interviewed 2,566 voters in 183 cities. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 points. The confidence level is 95%. The search is registered in TSE (Superior Electoral Court) with the number BR-01192/2022, cost R$ 473,780.00 and was paid by the Leaf Group.

Here are the reported situations:

stopped talking to friends or family about politics to avoid arguments – 49%;

were verbally threatened because of their political positions – 15%;

were physically threatened because of their political positions – 7%.

Of those interviewed, 54% said they had experienced some situation of embarrassment, physical or verbal threat in recent months because of political positions.

The rate is higher among PT supporters (63%), Lula voters (58%), more educated (62%), voters who disapprove of the Bolsonaro government (62%), self-declared blacks (60%) and LGBTIs (65% ).

SOCIAL NETWORKS

Datafolha shows that 53% of respondents changed the way they act on social networks to avoid friction.

Among respondents with social networks (70% of the total):

43% stopped commenting or sharing something about politics in a WhatsApp group to avoid discussions with friends or family;

41% stopped publishing or sharing something about politics on their social networks to avoid discussions with friends or family;

19% left a WhatsApp group to avoid political discussions with friends or family.

The majority (78%) of respondents said they have a messaging app – the same percentage as those who have WhatsApp installed. Respondents with Telegram add up to 21%. Only 8% claimed to participate in groups supporting Bolsonaro (4%) or Lula (4%).

Respondents who follow profiles of Lula or Bolsonaro on social media are a minority:

follow Lula – 13%;

follow Bolsonaro – 13%;

follow Lula and Bolsonaro – 7%;

follow none – 37%;

does not have a social media account – 30%.

DATA SHEET

According to Datafolha, Lula has 47% of voting intentions in the 1st round of elections. Bolsonaro appears with 29%. Considering only valid votes, PT beats Bolsonaro in the 1st roundby 52% to 32%.

Read below the results of the scenario stimulated in the 1st round:

Lula (EN): 47% – maintained (47% in the previous survey );

47% – maintained (47% in the ); Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 29% – maintained (28% in the previous survey);

29% – maintained (28% in the previous survey); Ciro Gomes (PDT): 8% – maintained (8% in the previous survey);

8% – maintained (8% in the previous survey); Simone Tebet (MDB): 2% – maintained (1% in the previous survey);

2% – maintained (1% in the previous survey); André Janones (Forward): 1% – maintained (2% in the previous survey);

1% – maintained (2% in the previous survey); Pablo Marcal (Pros): 1% – maintained (1% in the previous survey);

1% – maintained (1% in the previous survey); Vera Lucia (PSTU): 1% – maintained (1% in the previous survey);

1% – maintained (1% in the previous survey); blank/null/none: 6% – maintained (7% in the previous survey);

6% – maintained (7% in the previous survey); could not answer: 3% – maintained (4% in the previous survey);

The pre-candidates Felipe d’Avila (Young), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Leonardo Pericles (UP), Eymael (A.D), Luciano Bivar (Brazil Union) and General Santos Cruz (We can) not scored. Blanks and nulls are 6%. 3% have no formed opinion.

In a survey published on the 4th (July 27), Datafolha showed that 51% of voters aged 16 to 19 in the 12 largest Brazilian capitals prefer Lula (51%) to Bolsonaro (20%) in the 1st round. Ciro has 12% in this demographic. The other pre-candidates score 1% or do not score.

Datafolha tested 3 2nd shift scenarios. In an eventual direct clash between Lula and Bolsonaro, the PT appears with 55% of the votes, against 35% of the current president. 7% vote blank or null in these circumstances, and 2% did not know how to respond.

In the confrontation between Lula and Ciro, the former president would be elected again, this time with 52% of the votes. The pedestrian has 33%. Blank or null votes represent 14%. The same 2% cannot say.

In a 2nd round between Bolsonaro and Ciro, the former governor of Ceará has 51% of the votes. The Chief Executive, 38%. There are 10% of voters who say they prefer to cancel or vote blank in this scenario. Again, 2% have no opinion.

POWERDATA

At last search PowerDate, held from July 17 to 19, Lula appears with an advantage of 6 percentage points over Bolsonaro (43% to 37%) in the 1st round. The difference fluctuated in the poll’s 2 percentage point margin of error – it was 8 points (44% to 36%) in the July 3rd to 5th round.

Ciro Gomes has 6% of the votes. Simone Tebet, 3%. André Janones, 2%, and Pablo Marçal, 1%, complete the list. The other pre-candidates did not score. White and null are 4%, and 5% could not answer.

The PT has 6 percentage points less than all the others added together (49%), according to the PowerDate. A month agothe difference was 1 point.

The search PowerDate was held from July 17 to 19, 2022. 3,000 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 309 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-07122/2022.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power 360 maintains a collection with thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the progress of each candidate. Access the Research Aggregator clicking here.

Research information began to be compiled by the journalist Fernando RodriguesEditor-in-Chief of Poder360, on its website, in 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, Click here.