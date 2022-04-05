Thanks to advances in technology and the arrival of smartphone apps, traveling has never been easier. With just one touch, you can book a room, order a taxi or get in touch with loved ones who are far away.

Having a cell phone in your pocket can really solve just about any travel situation, even the most complicated ones. While there are thousands of travel apps that look great, many of them tend to be impractical and take up unnecessary space on your device, as well as being expensive.

You can get all the apps on the list below at no cost – it’s gathered the most popular and widely tested apps that are regularly used by most travelers and that really make life easier anywhere in the world.

host apps

Airbnb

Airbnb has become by far the favorite app for booking travel accommodations. On the platform you can find houses, apartments, private rooms in private properties and much more, anywhere in the world. As a differential, the price is much more attractive than conventional hotels

By opting for homestays, visitors can have a different travel experience and benefit from much more information about the place. Generally, those who make their homes available on Airbnb are interesting people, and they are likely to become good friends. The app is easy to use and it is often possible to book rooms at a very short notice using the “Instant Booking” feature.



Hostelworld

As its name suggests, Hostelworld is purely geared towards hostel (hostel) bookings. If this is your preferred form of hosting then this is the app worth having on your smartphone.

Stay in hostels it is a way to visit a cosmopolitan environment and meet people from all over the world, in addition to benefiting from a great price. The Hostelworld app is easy to navigate and allows you to quickly organize your stay in private or shared rooms.

Booking

To book a hotel room or an inn, Booking is the best option. The app is really uncomplicated to use and you can find properties sorted by price, guest review score or popularity. In addition to the variety, the platform offers the “Best Price Guarantee” feature, which means that you book your accommodation at a lower cost than doing it through any other means.

To get around:

maps.me

Maps.me is simply the best map app for international travel. The reason is that it works perfectly offline. Even if you are planning to get a local sim card or have free roaming with your provider, you may find yourself in a place where the Internet connection is spotty or non-existent.

With Maps.me, as long as you have previously downloaded the map of the area you are in, you can still enjoy all its features. This means you can use it to calculate the fastest route by car, bike and even on foot, which can save you if you get lost while in a signal reception “vacuum”.

Uber

You are probably already familiar with Uber as the easiest, most convenient, cheapest and safest option. to get around on a trip. And this works for any destination, so you don’t have to worry about waiting desperately for a taxi to magically appear on a particular street.

Uber allows you to have a probable price estimate even before you click the button to confirm the service, including knowing how long the car should take to get to you, the fastest route and the estimated travel time. The payment method is also quite varied – you have the option of connecting it to your bank account or Paypal, so you never have to worry about having change in your hands.

For finances:

banking apps

Virtually every major bank has an app, and if you don’t already use them, we highly recommend downloading them before you travel. It’s the easiest and most convenient way to keep track of your finances. You usually need to set up your app before leaving your home country, completing various security checks, so make sure you do this well in advance of your trip.

PayPal

PayPal is a safe, convenient, and most importantly, extremely fast way to transfer money, with virtually instantaneous movements between PayPal accounts. You can also use it as a payment method for an increasing number of transactions that include booking flights, paying for hotels, as well as being able to connect it to Uber. The app provides an additional level of security when transacting online as you do not need to enter sensitive information.

Communication:

Whatsapp

Whatsapp is the best and most popular messaging app, so it’s impossible to imagine a trip without it installed on your phone. In addition to private communication, the app allows you to create groups of friends who share the same trip, group of family members, among others, where it is possible to have instant message conversations with several people at the same time. You can upload photos, report experiences or share everything about your trip with whoever you want, in real time.

Auxiliary apps:

Google Drive

Google Drive is a free cloud-based storage system. You get 15GB of space at no cost to fill with whatever you want. The suggestion is that you keep copies of important documents, such as passport, travel insurance, among others, stored in it to ensure easy access whenever you need it. You can also use it to save photos and free up space on your phone.

VPN

VPN, acronym for Virtual Private Network stands for secure and encrypted Internet connection. Getting a VPN is vitally important when you’re using unfamiliar WiFi networks, which you’re likely to do virtually every day while traveling. Enabled VPN ensures much more security to make banking transactions or access confidential information on mobile. Also, it is a must for countries with strict internet regulation, like China, if you want to gain access to sites like Facebook, which is banned in the country.

know more

