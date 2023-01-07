Laura, a 55-year-old woman, committed suicide by hanging herself on 2 January in Chieri (Turin). An extreme gesture that her father has thwarted several times in the last month with a psychological strategy: he prepared her noose to hang himself and then spoke to her in an attempt to make her desist. His father’s strategy had always worked. But on January 2nd she proved useless because Laura stuck her neck in her noose and decided to kick the chair, hanging herself as she had been planning to do for some time.

The 55-year-old was followed by a Piedmontese mental health center. The father explained to the carabinieri that the tests had been going on for some time: “That morning too we went up to the attic, there was already the rope hanging from the beam”. According to reports from La Repubblica, the father told the investigators all the dynamics of the suicide. Unlike all the other times, when the man asked her to unthread the rope from around her neck and get off the chair, she didn’t: “I told her to get off, not to. I tried in every way to help her. I didn’t succeed”.

The father tried to save his daughter by calling 118. Together with a neighbor he cut the rope and tried to revive her without success. “I didn’t tell anyone about his evidence, no one knew about our secret,” he told the carabinieri. Now the prosecutor’s office will carry out the investigations of the case, even if it remains difficult to imagine a possible crime committed by the father.