Western military support came in contrast to Moscow’s bets, which considered that the West, after 10 months of war and its economic and political repercussions, especially on Europe, was unable to fund Kyiv with weapons.

This comes while, at noon on Friday, a truce announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin unilaterally took effect in Ukraine on the occasion of Orthodox Christmas, where, according to the ceasefire, which Kyiv questioned about the intentions behind it, the Russian forces will stop fighting until midnight on Saturday, in The first truce on a general scale in Ukraine since the beginning of the war last February.

The total value of support provided by Germany to Ukraine in terms of weapons and military equipment until last month amounted to more than two billion euros, which included the Iris-T air defense system, 30 Gepard air defense tanks, 2000 howitzer artillery, and multiple “Mars 2” missile launchers. .

Last November, the US Department of Defense announced that the total cost of military support for Kiev amounted to 19.3 billion dollars, and the European Union foreign ministers agreed in the middle of last month to allocate two billion euros to a fund used to pay the costs of military support to Kiev.

Patriots, tanks and vehicles

According to a joint US-German statement, Berlin and Washington will give the Patriot anti-aircraft battery for air defense.

According to American media, the armored vehicles that will be sent, the Marder infantry fighting vehicles, were developed by the German army more than 50 years ago, after Ukraine repeatedly requested to send Leopard main battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

Foreign Minister Annalina Baerbock and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck have raised the possibility of new military commitments to Ukraine, stressing that deliveries will always be adapted to battlefield requirements.

This comes hours after US President Joe Biden announced that his country’s government is considering supplying Bradley armored personnel carriers, which are similar to German Marder carriers, and so far only Soviet models have been delivered from eastern European countries.

Over the past month, Ukraine has received anti-aircraft missiles, transport vehicles, and armored vehicles from Western companies.

This announcement comes after a French decision to provide Kyiv with reconnaissance vehicles, which were described as “light tanks” of the type “AMX-10 RC”.

Russian warning

The Russian government agency, TASS, quoted the Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, as saying that all recent Western moves reveal that Washington has no desire for a political solution in Ukraine.

Antonov made it clear that no one should have the slightest doubt about who is responsible for prolonging the current conflict, pointing out that the weapons delivered to Kyiv lacked the defensive nature as the West claims.

He warned that America’s decision to provide Ukraine with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles is an assurance that it will not listen to repeated calls from the Russian side to take into account the potential repercussions of such a dangerous course for Washington.

Putin’s bets failed

Regarding the increase in Western military support and its repercussions, academic and political analyst Arthur Ledekberk told Sky News Arabia: