The tattoo motif of an upside down pineapple also has a meaning that not every wearer is aware of. © Screenshot / Tiktok.com

Deciding on a tattoo motif is not easy. If you get it, there’s no turning back. Some women had to experience this bitterly.

Munich/Brisbane – Some people have asked themselves whether they should get a tattoo. The decision should be made wisely. After all, you carry this type of body jewelry with you for the rest of your life. Therefore, the choice of motif is also important.

How much one can deceive oneself on this point or become a “victim” of wrong interpretations has now been shown by a current one tik tok-Clip on. Some female tattoo fans, who chose the same motif, now saw the light. With a simple Google search, they could have avoided all the hassle and any awkward misunderstandings. But first things first.

Upside down pineapple: Tattoo has a secret meaning – and it’s rather risqué

A TikTok user recently proudly showed off her new forearm tattoo on the social network. A friend saw this and asked about it Whatsapp after: “Is that an upside down pineapple?” she wanted to know. “Not if I keep my arm down,” the user initially joked about the question. But her friend informed her via WhatsApp. “I could still die laughing,” she said. “I just found out what an upside down pineapple means hahahahaha.”

The tattoo wearer suspected evil and only answered. “Please what? Wait a minute, I’m going to google.” If you enter the words “upside down pineapple meaning” on Google, the search portal spits out a clear explanation. An upside down pineapple can mean that a person is a swinger or open to a partner swap.

“I made a mistake” – tattoo with upside down pineapple also symbol of the swinger scene

The explanation for the meaning of her tattoo motif probably made the TikTok user blush in the face. She must have known nothing about the sexual meaning behind the upside-down pineapple. She was shocked that this is a sign of recognition in the swinger scene – i.e. for people with changing partners during sexual intercourse.

The user posted her reaction to her friend’s objection to her new tattoo on TikTok. And wrote: “I made a mistake.” It was unclear whether the TikTok video and reaction were reproduced or not. Either way, the user probably regretted her new tattoo with the slippery meaning.

“What was the reason for this tattoo? I’m dying of laughter,” another TikTok user commented on the tattoo fail. “It’s meant to represent that I’m a boss babe and the triangle is my lucky symbol,” the respondent stated. “You wouldn’t win either way,” objected another user. Depending on the position of the arm, the pineapple would always be upside down. “Just turn it into Spongebob’s house and add some seashells,” one user quipped of how the tattoo could still be salvaged.

Tattoo fail with an upside down pineapple – several TikTok users did not know the meaning

But the TikTok user from Australia is by no means alone with her tattoo fail. An American also chose the upside-down pineapple as a motif. According to her own statements, she spontaneously had the tattoo done during a vacation in Hawaii. Only then did she realize the ambiguity.

“I wanted it to be upside down so I could always see it,” she said on TikTok. “And then later found out what an upside down pineapple meant,” she added. But the young woman took her tattoo mistake with humor and has not changed the motif so far.

A star also completely regretted the new body jewelry some time ago. Eventually, she said of her tattoo, “this shouldn’t have happened.” (kh)