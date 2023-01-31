The January 31st of the 1997 went out in Japan for the first time Final Fantasy and today, at a distance of twenty six years since that day, the franchise is still among the most famous and long-lived of the Rising Sun. The success of the work certainly does not leave one indifferent and also Square Enix, the game’s manufacturer, thought it was time to celebrate the milestone in an unconventional way. He announces it Yoshinori Kitasedirector of the seventh chapter of the saga and producer of the remake, starting this year in Japan January 31st is officially recognized as Final Fantasy VII.

The news is spread with a message from the producer’s Twitter profile which tells how for them this date not only represents the appearance on the market of a successful series but also the overcoming of numerous problems and the beginning of great things for all those who collaborated on the project.

Yoshinori Kitase, before announcing the new anniversary, nostalgically recalls the difficulties faced by a team at the time that was anything but ready to experience the fast pace of technological evolution at the end of the 90s but also the satisfaction felt in realizing to have gradually succeeded in the realization of what over time has proven to be one of the greatest works ever.