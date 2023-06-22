In recent months there has been talk about the hundreds of people who have decided to leave the country in order to have new opportunities.; however, not all have the same luck, since there are those who have been forced to return to Colombia.

This is the case of a 19-year-old woman who decided to move, while pregnant, to Chicago, United States, in order to be able to offer her daughter a better life.

However, during labor the young woman was left in a coma, while her newborn baby is being cared for by medical personnel.

Given the situation, Adriana, the mother of María Ángel Caballero, the young woman who lives in the United States, she asked the government to allow her to travel so that she could accompany her daughter.

The baby is under medical observation.

How it happened?

On May 3, Adriana and her two daughters went to the United States to fulfill the “American dream.” However, Adriana and one of her daughters were returned to Colombia, leaving the young María Ángel there.

Days later, without expecting it, on June 20 of this year, Ángel was operated on to receive care and give birth to her baby, who was born in perfect health conditions, unlike her mother, since she was left in a coma.

Adriana, Ángel’s mother, was able to find out that her daughter was in poor health when she heard her crying during the call they were on during the delivery. Even so, what caught his attention the most about her was that her call was abruptly cut off.

Given the situation, a woman, who took in María Ángel, contacted the young woman’s mother to tell her that her daughter had gone into a coma, as she told CityTv.

​“What the lady tells me is that my daughter went into a coma and was diagnosed with Hellp syndrome”Adriana commented.

What is Hellp syndrome?

Stanford Medicine Children’s Health, a health care system in the San Francisco Bay Area, California, explains that this syndrome is life-threatening for the mother, since it causes liver problems, blood pressure, bleeding and the breakdown of red blood cells.

Therefore, the doctors explained to Adriana that this syndrome was more delicate than when preeclampsia was detected.

In fact, the mother stated that this disease is hereditary, so they asked her if she had suffered from this syndrome, to which she replied: “no”.

What is known about the state of health of the young woman and her baby?

She needs me, just as much as I need her. It is the only thing that I am asking, that they give me the opportunity to be with my daughter

So far, nothing is known about the health of Ángel Caballero or the babyexcept that, the newborn is in the hands of the hospital.

Therefore, the mother, who is distraught, asks the embassy, ​​the Colombian and US governments to allow her to travel to where the young woman is.

“She needs me, as much as I need her. It is the only thing I am asking, that they give me the opportunity to be with my daughter”exclaimed the mother.

What answer have they given you?

According to what María Ángel’s mother explained, on June 21, He went to the embassy, ​​in order to fill out the process to receive a humanitarian visa, so you are still waiting for your request to be answered.

She also stated that she had already been contacted by the Chicago chancellery; however, she did not fix anything. Until now, she is expecting to be able to see and accompany her daughter and her granddaughter.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL*With information from Wilder, CityTv journalist.