Hot day with record temperatures in Beijing for this time of year. In the Chinese capital there had never been such a hot day in June since 1961, from the beginning of the surveys. The mercury column hit 41.1 degrees, reports the BBC citing data released by the Chinese authorities.

Extreme temperatures that will not give rest for days to the 21 million inhabitants of Beijing, where the orange alert has been triggered for a heat wave that will continue at least until the end of the month. The BBC itself refers to a meteorological station north of Beijing which recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees.

The authorities in Beijing, nearby Tianjin and other cities in the north and east of the Asian giant have called for a halt to outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the day. There have also been calls to curb energy consumption.