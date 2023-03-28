“Are you going to leave?” was the question asked by an alleged mother from Nuevo Leónbefore hitting and dragging his daughter across the floor, who is possibly a victim of bullying in his entity.

This fact was recorded on video and it was observed how the woman he beat the minor to death while urging her not to leave, for not defending himself and ended up yelling at him “you are an ass, you are what you are.”

As he dragged her across the floor, he told her that it was for her to defend herself and when he got up he kicked her from behind. In the background, a voice similar to that of a small child could be heard crying at the violent action.

According to the Facebook page Modas Bip Press, who shared this video material, the residents of the place have asked the Monterrey authorities to investigate the woman. although so far the status of the complaint is unknown.

More news: Michael B. Jordan from ‘Creed’ was interviewed by a woman who bullied him

Death of Norma Lizbeth, victim of bullying

It should be remembered that in recent months bullying has been one of the main issues that public opinion has taken up due to the death of a 14-year-old girl, Norma Lizbeth, who, when trying to defend herself in a fight against bullying of which she was victim, he lost his life from the blows he received.

Other cases where it is observed how students confront each other with violence and landing dangerous blows on each other have become a trend on social networks in different states of the country.

“Bullying causes school absence”



Each month, 3 million students are absent from campus due to bullying, that in 80 percent of the cases they are not reported by the students to the teachers, reported the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH).

According to the organization, in Mexico, eight out of 19 primary and secondary students have been victims of verbal or physical aggression in schools, which places the country in first place worldwide, followed by the United States and China.

The report Against Bullying, a guide for teachers, students, families and the school community, from the CNDH, points out that violence between students is not a game.

Also read: 10-year-old boy was beaten by his schoolmates in Bogotá

“It is necessary to implement prevention, care and recovery measures for those who suffer and exercise it, to guarantee the right of children and adolescents to a quality education and promote a culture of peace”, reads the text.

Alma Maldonado, a member of the Center for Research and Advanced Studies of the National Polytechnic Institute, stated that the attacks and attacks within campuses are a problem that will increasebecause the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) has not shown interest in the socio-emotional field of students.

You can also read: