Mexico.- At this time, the Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta is at the peak of success thanks to his participation in Wakanda Forever, the sequel to Black Panther, a Marvel Studios movie.

At the same time, he remains focused on other projects such as the launch of his new book entitled “Orgullo prieto”offering different interviews as part of his media tour to promote it.

During a recent interview, Tenoch Huerta he recalled an anecdote that encouraged him to write said bookrecounting the day when a woman called him “arrogant dark” for having delayed a van for 15 minutes to go eat and even denying its existence.

“denied my existence only because I delayed a van, because I stopped to eat, a basic human right. So I, in the exercise of my human rights, there was a 15-minute delay of a van and that was enough for her to deny my existence and He told me that I was an ‘arrogant black prick’“, recalled the Mexican artist.

This situation was one of the many that led him to create his new book, as well as the racism that exists in Mexico due to the dark skin of many Mexicans, who end up being criticized for people with light skin tones.

He also added about these people: “Something that makes white people very uncomfortable is the arrogant black, right? How do you see that it isn’t?'”