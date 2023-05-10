A year and a day after De Dijk’s farewell concert, singer Huub van der Lubbe will make his debut in the musical in December The Man of La Mancha, in which he plays both writer Cervantes and his character Don Quixote. Recently he visited the famous windmills in Spain to get some inspiration.
Edwin Stores
Latest update:
07:06
