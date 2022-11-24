Advice for hypertensive patients to replenish potassium was given by doctor Sergey Agapkin on the air programs “About the most important” on the TV channel “Russia 1” with the presenter Alexander Myasnikov. According to the physician, it is necessary to introduce dried apricots, prunes, dried apples and baked potatoes into the diet.

All these products, according to the expert, contain a large amount of the specified element. “In order not to have a potassium deficiency, I buy a compote mixture. There is about a quarter of dried apricots, a quarter of prunes, a quarter of dried apples and pears. Then I fill it with cold water, bring it to a boil, leave it under the lid and go to bed. And that’s all, for the whole day there is a wonderful and tasty drink, there is a lot of potassium there, ”Agapkin shared the recipe for a drink for hypertensive patients.

Previously, Myasnikov called “the number one remedy” for the treatment of hypertension. According to him, these are diuretic drugs.