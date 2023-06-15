The Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFHS) published its new world club ranking and in it, Millonarios appears as the best placed Colombian team.

Those directed by Alberto Gamero appear in box 29, with 177.5 points, and they are the sixth best team in South America in that ranking, behind Flamengo (third), Palmeiras (11th place), Independiente del Valle (12), Sao Paulo (23) and Athlético Paranaense (26).

What is surprising in this classification is that Millonarios, who in the current season, compared to the times in Europe, only won the Colombia Cup, appears ahead of two continental champions: West Ham United, winner of the Conference League (30th place) and Seville, winner of the Europa League (31st).

Celebration of Sevilla after winning the Europa League again.

Historical clubs such as Liverpool (33rd place) are also behind Millos in that classification; Atlético Mineiro, who took the Blues out of the Copa Libertadores (35); Ajax (37), Borussia Dortmund (40), Corinthians (58), Chelsea (60), Boca Juniors (61) and Atlético de Madrid (74).

The top ten of the classification

Despite Manchester City having just won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup, they are not top of the table. That classification is headed by Real Madrid, with 313 points. Those of Pep Guardiola are second, with 279.

Vinicius celebrates against Manchester City.

The Top 10 is completed by Flamengo, Benfica, Inter, Al Ahly from Egypt (winner of the African Champions League), Manchester United, Porto, Napoli and Bayern Munich.

Two other teams appear in the top 100 of the ranking: Independiente Medellín, in position 41, and Atlético Nacional, in 66. The current champion of the League, Deportivo Pereira, is in box 119.

