A 65-year-old woman who suffered a serious shark attack a few weeks ago on a New York beach managed to raise more than $78,000 through an online donation campaign to cover the costs of his medical treatment.

Tatiana Koltunyuk, originally from Odessa, Ukraine, was enjoying a day on the Long Island beach on August 7 when she was surprised by a shark, which seriously injured her.

This incident marks the first attack on a person in 70 years in the area. Although some New York residents have experienced previous encounters with these animals, none had been seriously affected and only resulted in a few minor bites.

The woman lost part of her left leg, just above the knee. For this reason, she has had to undergo five surgeries and will apparently need several more medical procedures.

His daughter, Darya Koltunyuk, decided to run a donation campaign with the aim of raising funds to cover all the costs of the clinic and others in addition to her medical treatment.

“Her medical team has told us that recovery will take several years of intense physical therapy and strict medical monitoring, during which time she will have significantly limited mobility,” the GoFundMe description reads.

Koltunyuk described his mother as a “tremendously intelligent and passionate woman”. who, after the death of her husband shortly after settling in New York and when she was only 3 years old, went to great lengths to ensure a quality education for her.

Donations have ranged from $10 to $2,500 and more than $78,000 has been raised so far.

Now, authorities have been keeping a close eye on this island in the southeast of the state for shark sightings.

