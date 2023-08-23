The player of the Spanish teamJenny Beautiful, He stated in a statement that his union and its agents are in charge “of defending their interests” in the case of the kiss of the president of the Spanish Federation, Luis Rubiales, the soccer player in the World Cup.

“My union FUTPROin coordination with my agency TMJ, they are in charge of defending my interests and being the interlocutors on this matter,” said the player in a statement from the Futpro union.

(Luis Rubiales, more fuel for the fire: they reveal another image of a great scandal) (Luis Rubiales: harassment complaint comes to light: ‘What color are you wearing your underwear?’)

what it says

The union showed its most “firm condemnation and resounding condemnation of behaviors that violate the dignity of women.”

Futpro asks the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF)) to “watch over the rights of our players and adopt exemplary measures” after Rubiales’ action in the World Cup final, which Spain beat England 1-0.

When congratulating Jenni Hermoso for achieving the world title in the medal ceremony, Rubiales kissed the player on the mouth, whose images went around the world, arousing surprise and outrage.

“It is essential that our team, the current world champion, is always represented by figures who project values ​​of equality and respect in all areas,” the footballers’ union added in its statement.

Futpro also appeals to Higher Sports Council (CSD) so that it “supports and actively promotes the prevention and intervention against sexual harassment or abuse, machismo and sexism”.

“From the union we are working so that acts like the ones we have seen never go unpunished, they are sanctioned and the pertinent measures are adopted to protect the soccer players from actions that we believe are unacceptable,” concluded Futpro.

(Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso: they filter the leader’s desperate conversation)