“At home I only keep two memorabilia: the helmet dedicated to Lauda with which Hamilton won the Monaco Grand Prix in 2019 and the Constructors’ Cup turned from the side where there is space for the winners of the future”. Like this Toto Wolff he stressed that sitting on our laurels must be a specter as far away as possible to remain competitive and at the top in F1. Mercedes in the turbo-hybrid era has won fifteen titles out of the sixteen at stake, the only one to escape was the 2021 Drivers sprint won by Max Verstappen against Lewis Hamilton.

Wolff, who even dreamed of take the reins of F1 after Chase Carey finding his way blocked by the veto placed by Mattia Binotto and Ferrari, in 2020 he decided to tie himself to Mercedes at least until 2023, becoming the owner of the team at 33% (the other two thirds are one of the sponsor Ineos and the other of the Daimler group). His hunger for victories and the ability to act as Mercedes’ spiritual guide and engine meant that the Brackley team narrowly missed out on a 2021 start not under the best of auspices, due to a revised regulation that has cars conceived with a ‘low-rake’ philosophy such as the Mercedes were particularly penalized.

When asked why Toto Wolff ‘removed’ the trophies he won from Brackley’s bulletin board, the answer is simple: “They are dangerous, are relics of the past – explained interviewed by the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine – they do not count for anything in the present and one should never be happy about the successes obtained previously “. The satisfaction of having won a Grand Prix, for example, for Wolff ends in the return flight at the end of the race weekend: “There must be moments of satisfaction, otherwise there is no balance. For me, however, they do not last long, just the face of returning home. From the following day it is time to think about the next appointment, a new race to win ”.