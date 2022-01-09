Moussa warned that the organization is still operating freely in the country, saying that the Free Destourian “will continue the struggle to stop the bleeding of sabotage left by the destruction of the black decade under the Brotherhood’s rule in Tunisia,” as she put it.

The head of the Constitutional Party, along with members of the party’s political bureau and its deputies in Parliament, which suspended its work, continued the sit-in near the headquarters of the Tunis branch of the so-called “Union of Muslim Scholars” in the capital, for the fourth week in a row.

The sit-in continued despite security forces preventing party members from installing tents to protect them from the rain, Moussa confirmed in a video she posted on her official Facebook page.

Al-Dustori calls for the criminalization of the activities of what has become known in the country as the “Al-Qaradawi Union branch” in Tunisia, as well as the prevention of its activities that contradict the civil state and the official educational curricula and allow young people to be deceived with the intention of dragging them into hotbeds of terrorism and tension.

hard work

The party is leading its legal and field actions, supported by a number of jurists and academics, to close the office of the “Qaradawi Union” in Tunis and Sfax, and the Free Destourian calls for stopping the work of all associations close to the Brotherhood with funding and suspicious activity.

In this context, the party announced its implementation of a protest sit-in, on Sunday, in front of Hizb ut-Tahrir, which “raises the black flag and calls for the overthrow of the civil state and the republican system and the establishment of the caliphate state.”

Al-Dustori Al-Hur also stressed in a statement, “One of the most prominent demands of his movements is to put an end to the politicization of the university and the recruitment of students by suspicious Brotherhood associations and others, by pumping huge foreign funding to bring them and recruit them.”

The party also calls for “accelerating the cessation of the poisoned agreements that are used as a cover for penetration into the university environment”, the scrutiny of university appointments, and the guarantee of the impartiality of the committees in charge of the file and their commitment to scientific standards.

constant battle

The head of the National Observatory for the Civilization of the State in Tunisia, Mounir Charfi, said, “Everyone agrees today that the past decade led by the Brotherhood was a dark one in the country’s history, due to the violence and terrorism and attempts to ideologize the youth in the direction of religious extremism.”

The human rights activist added to “Sky News Arabia”: “We thought, at first glance, that President Qais Saeed’s actions on July 25 would open a new era for the consecration of the civil state, and finally cut off the causes of delay in the country and hold officials accountable.”

He continued, “Five months have passed, and we have not yet seen decisive measures to eliminate the dens of extremism and terrorism, such as the headquarters of Al-Qaradawi and the charities that operate for the benefit of the Brotherhood, all of which are addresses of parties seeking to destroy the Tunisian identity and sabotage the state, including its republican and democratic values.”

Al-Sharafi continued, “We saw the beginning of accountability for the Brotherhood by stopping the leader of the Ennahda movement, Noureddine Al-Buhairi, but I think that they found enough time to regain their breath and market to the foreign media as being in the position of the oppressed.”

He pointed out that Al-Buhairi’s passage of the Ministry of Justice years ago still affects the work of some judges, and delays the settlement of files related to Brotherhood corruption.

Obaid Al-Khelaifi, a researcher specializing in terrorist groups, says that “the government’s policy seems slow to resolve a number of files related to the Ennahda movement, due to the weight of the legacy on the one hand, and the authorities’ preoccupation with providing basic needs and fulfilling financial obligations on the other hand.”

In his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the researcher indicated that the accountability of suspicious associations and parties regarding their activities and financing will ultimately be decided by the Presidency of the Republic, as “We find that President Qais Saeed repeats in all his speeches talking about the judiciary and demands it independence and open files parked in the corridors of courts for more than 10 years.

Al-Khulaifi considered that “because of the judiciary’s slowness in resolving a number of cases, it has become stigmatized as complicity with associations and parties close to the Brotherhood, such as the Qaradawi Union, the Tunis branch.”