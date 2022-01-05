The contested final of the race in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the decisions of the Race Direction who provided an ‘assist’ to Max Verstappen for the title win, sent her into a rage Mercedes, which immediately presented two formal protests after what happened in the last laps during the Safety Car regime. Among the most disappointed by the choices made by Michael Masi, Race Director, there was obviously the team principal of the German house, Toto Wolff, who hopes he will no longer have to witness similar scenes in the next championship. To make this happen, however, the Austrian manager himself hopes for a total revision of the regulatory system of Formula 1, which can go well beyond the single and eventual replacement of Masi.

In this regard, Wolff clarified what his thoughts are a few months before the opening of the new season, specifying the most important points to review on the regulatory front: “I am afraid that it is not just a matter linked to the change of Clerk of the Course: it is the whole system of decision making that needs to be improved – has explained – I think the director is certainly under great pressure, and in some cases also because of our own faults. I would have wished for more consistency, which could have avoided much of the controversy throughout the year. The latest, in Abu Dhabi, was just a decision, but one that had the biggest impact. From a sporting point of view, it was catastrophic, because it decided the world championship. But now we can say that the whole season was conditioned by several episodes: at times we were on the verge of suffering, while in others we were more fortunate “. Wolff, in any case, is optimistic about the future of the category, which could undergo an effective improvement thanks to the work and cohesive commitment of all the teams registered in the world championship: “I have faith that all of us together, teams, drivers, the FIA ​​and sport, we can renew the way decisions are made to make sport better – he added – these situations, however painful, are also a valid opportunity to perfect this category “.