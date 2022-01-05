Rob Goossens (31), media expert from RTL Boulevard , became the father of his first child. His girlfriend Veranika Parmon gave birth to a girl today, who has been given the name Mia Leny Lucy.











“She’s here! Mia just decided to crawl out at 5:05 PM on the fifth day of this new year.” RTL Boulevard. “Mother and daughter are doing great. And Mia is already a cannon, so Veranika and I are very proud to call us her parents!”

Rob could be seen last night via a video connection from home in the RTL 4 program, while his girlfriend was already having contractions a room further down the road. “I woke up this morning and my girlfriend said: ‘I believe this is no longer a cramp, but that these are contractions’”, said Goossens.

,,We are now entering a world that I of course did not know at all”, he continued. “We are timing the contractions. This is done via an app, which now said an hour ago: get ready, you still have time to shower and pack your bags, but the moment that you have to go to the hospital is getting closer.”

Goossens previously worked at The Telegraphas a media reporter. He recently switched to super guide.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast:



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: