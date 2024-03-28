Fear during the night in Rome, the intervention of the authorities and the fire brigade was requested

When we use means of transport, be it a car, a bike or an electric scooter, we must be very careful. When driving it is necessary to be attentive not only to our actions, but also to those of other people traveling on the road. Obviously the road and the signs are also very important, especially the potholes in the road surface which could cause damage to vehicles or people. Tonight in Rome the attention wasn't enough as suddenly a huge chasm it opened to the certainty of the city.

Chasm in Via Sestio Menas

Fear in the night between Wednesday and Thursday in the capital, where a road accident paralyzed one of the city's busiest streets. This night, around 1 o'clock the inhabitants of Via Sestio Menas in Rome, in the Quadraro district, they were woken up by a loud noise. The scene that looms before their eyes is immediately impressive.

Chasm in Via Sestio Menas

A chasm of 10 meters in width and approximately 10 meters of depth opened up in the center of the street. Fear for the inhabitants of the street and a lot of concern. The chasm has in fact swallowed two car, a Dacia and a Renault. Fortunately, given the time, the cars were parked with no one inside. The police and firefighters intervened immediately and extracted the two cars swallowed by the black hole that opened in the street.

The police have closed to traffic Via Sestio Menas, waiting to find a solution. All the necessary investigations are underway to understand the causes of this landslide. At the moment the most plausible hypothesis is bad weather. In fact, in recent days the heavy rains that have hit Rome, and beyond, have caused severe inconvenience and several floods. Therefore the hypothesis is that the excess water weakened the underlying structures, causing them to break and thus leading to the collapse of the road surface. Only yesterday, always at Rome, in an area inhabited by nuns in Via Portuense, another chasm opened in the center of the road. Fortunately, no one was injured on this occasion either.