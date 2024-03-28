Relic Entertainment wrote a message to its users after the announcement of separation from SEGAin order to explain what happened and reassure fans that support for the studio's current projects will not cease.
As reported a few hours ago, SEGA has sold Relic Entertainment, which will therefore return to being an independent reality. “This is a big change for us, but one thing will remain the same: we want to create amazing experiences for our players,” the post reads.
“We would like to assure fans that we will continue to support our titlesincluding Company of Heroes 3 – we can't wait for Update 1.6 to arrive in April, packed with new content and features requested by our community.”
“We want to thank SEGA, whose support over the years and guidance during this transition have been critical to our success. We may have exited their business, but we remain friends and colleagues.”
“We are excited about the next chapter of Relic and hope you will join us for create new experiences for our fans around the world.”
An important story
Founded in 1997, Relic Entertainment has created successful products such as Homeworld, Company of Heroes and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War over the years. Speaking of the Games Workshop universe, the Canadian team developed the original Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine.
That's not all: in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios, Relic also took care of the development of Age of Empires 4, the latest chapter of the famous strategic series.
